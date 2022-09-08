scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

India, China troops begin disengagement from Gogra-Hotsprings in Ladakh

India said disengagement was taking place in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace.

In this file image, a convoy of Army vehicles is seen moving towards Ladakh after the Galwan faceoff in May 2020. (PTI Photo/File)

Indian and Chinese troops on Thursday began disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in Ladakh after reaching a consensus in the 16th round of India-China Corps Commander-level meeting, the Centre said in a statement.

The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan scheduled next week which is expected to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the central government, the disengagement was taking place in a “coordinated and planned” manner and is meant to maintain peace at the frontier.

In the 16th round of India-China Corps Commander-level held in June, both the countries had agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. A day after the meeting, a joint statement said: “Building on the progress made at the last meeting on March 11, 2022, the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector in a constructive and forward looking manner.”

“They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations,” it said.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff ever since the Chinese army breached the border in multiple areas in April-May 2020.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 06:01:51 pm
