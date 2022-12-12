scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Tawang sector; minor injuries on both sides

Military sources said the Indian troops resolutely confronted the Chinese PLA soldiers.

tawang india chinaSources said both sides immediately disengaged from the area. (Representational/ AP file)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at a location along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, military sources said on Monday.

They said the Indian troops resolutely confronted the Chinese PLA soldiers.

“On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” said a source.

The sources said both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge

“As a follow up to the incident, our Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his (Chinese) counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” the source said.

“In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006,” the source said.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 08:07:38 pm
Next Story

At 25, Maharashtra’s Sambhaji Brigade sets sights on the road to prosperity

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close