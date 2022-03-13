India-China talks on Ladakh standoff: No breakthrough in 15th round of military dialogue, but talks positive

The latest round of Corps Commander-level discussions between India and China on the standoff in eastern Ladakh was unable to break the stalemate but talks were positive, sources said.

A joint statement issued by India and China regarding the outcome of the 15th Corps Commander meeting held on Friday is silent on whether an agreement was reached to disengage from Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in Hot Springs.

The joint statement said the “two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round”, held on January 12, “for the resolution of relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector”. It said both sides “agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution at the earliest”.

The statement mentioned that the two sides had a “detailed exchange of views in this regard, keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest”.

India and China “reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations,” the statement said. “The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim.”

For India, the talks were led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, commander of XIV Corps, responsible for the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The Chinese delegation was headed by Maj Gen Yang Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military District.

Officials suggested that while there was no breakthrough on Friday, the talks had taken place in a cordial manner, and the issues were discussed at length. The final decision about disengagement from PP15, however, might be taken at different levels, which possibly can lead to some movement on the ground later.

Going into the talks, India had hoped that a resolution on PP15 was within grasp.