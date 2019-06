India, China talk disarmament, non-proliferation

India and China on Monday exchanged views on a variety of issues relating to disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control, the External Affairs Ministry said.

Advertising

The two sides shared their respective positions on the issues during the 6th round of India-China bilateral dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation. The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) Indra Mani Pandey while the Chinese side was led by Ambassador Fu Cong, Director General, Department of Arms Control of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The two sides exchanged views on a variety of issues of mutual interest related to disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control,” the MEA said.