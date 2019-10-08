India-China should resolve regional disputes through dialogue: Beijing’s envoy to India

India-China should resolve their disputes peacefully through dialogues at the regional level, Sun Weidong, China’s Ambassador to India told ANI Tuesday. The ambassador added that the two countries should jointly uphold regional peace and stability. The statements come ahead of the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.

Highlighting the developments post last year’s Wuhan summit between the two leaders, the Chinese diplomat added, “The two sides have implemented the important consensus reached by the two leaders, and we are upgrading the quality of Soino-India relations.”

Talking about the tariff war with the United States and its impact on the global trade, Weidong said that China has never pursued a trade surplus.

“China has never pursued a trade surplus and the trade imbalance between China and India is largely the result of differences in their industrial structures. China has taken active measures to increase imports from India, including lowering tariffs on some Indian imports, sending purchasing delegations to India and assisting in the export of Indian agricultural products and pharmaceuticals to China,” the ambassador said.

Talking about investments in India, the Chinese ambassador said that Beijing encourages companies to invest in India and hopes that India will provide a more fair, friendly and convenient business environment for Chinese companies to operate in India.

Meanwhile, talking about the future of 5G rollout which hangs in the balance, he added, “China believes India will take an independent decision on Huawei’s participation in India’s 5G services and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprise.”

India will soon open field trials for 5G spectrum technology, however the decision to allow Huawei operation here is still pending due to security concerns. The company has said it is ready to comply with the Indian conditions, as the US has urged India to not allow the tech giant in 5G space over concerns of data theft and spying.