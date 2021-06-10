India, China should help, not undercut each other: Envoy Sun Weidong

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong has said that New Delhi and Beijing “need to help each other succeed instead of undercutting each other”, adding that the two sides “should respect each other, treat each other as equals, conduct dialogue and consultation and properly address differences to find a mutually acceptable solution”.

Sun said this at the celebrations of the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday. The remarks were made public on Thursday.

Holding an online dialogue with Confederation of Young Leaders (CYL) and students and faculty from Indian universities, Sun said, “How will the China-India relations move forward? We need cooperation rather than confrontation. We need to help each other succeed instead of undercutting each other. At the moment, we should focus on tackling the pandemic, reviving the economy, improving people’s livelihood, and managing our own affairs well.

“It is normal for countries to have differences. The boundary question is left over from history and should be put at a proper place in the overall bilateral relations. The Chinese side’s position is clear. We are committed to settling the boundary question through dialogue and consultation. At the same time, we are resolved to safeguard our sovereignty, security and development interests. The two sides should respect each other, treat each other as equals, conduct dialogue and consultation and properly address differences to find a mutually acceptable solution,” he said.

The Chinese ambassador eulogised the CPC during his address, where he said that it is a political party that seeks happiness for the Chinese people and strives for the cause of human progress.

He said Chinese President Xi Jinping “clearly points out that the overall goal of China’s diplomacy is to foster a new type of international relations and build a community with a shared future for mankind. Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy provides fundamental guidance for China’s foreign policy in the new era, and clarifies to the world the general direction in which we hope to work with other countries”.

In March, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had made similar remarks, stating that China and India should stop “undercutting” each other, shed mutual “suspicion” and create “enabling conditions” by expanding bilateral cooperation to resolve the border issue. It was seen as a signal ahead of the Quad leaders’ summit.