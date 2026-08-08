India, China review situation situation on Line of Actual Control

India and China held diplomatic talks in New Delhi under the WMCC framework to review the situation along the Line of Actual Control.

India and China held talks to review the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and discussed issues related to boundary delimitation, border management and trans-border cooperation, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)on Friday.

The diplomatic talks between the two sides were held on Thursday in New Delhi. The talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

The Indian delegation was led by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese side was headed by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department at China’s foreign ministry.