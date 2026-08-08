India, China review situation situation on Line of Actual Control

India and China held diplomatic talks in New Delhi under the WMCC framework to review the situation along the Line of Actual Control.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
2 min readUpdated: Aug 8, 2026 12:21 PM IST
India and China held diplomatic talks in New Delhi under the WMCC framework to review the situation along the Line of Actual Control.India and China held diplomatic talks in New Delhi under the WMCC framework to review the situation along the Line of Actual Control.
Make us preferred source on Google

India and China held talks to review the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and discussed issues related to boundary delimitation, border management and trans-border cooperation, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)on Friday.

The diplomatic talks between the two sides were held on Thursday in New Delhi. The talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

The Indian delegation was led by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese side was headed by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department at China’s foreign ministry.

Also Read | Making progress on normal ties after border peace: India, China

The Ministry of External Affairs said the two sides held frank discussions and reviewed the situation along the LAC. Both the countries maintained that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

The talks come as a follow-up to the outcomes of the last round of Special Representatives talks. Following it, the Ministry of External Affairs said India reiterated the need for an early meeting of the expert-level mechanism on trans-border rivers and stressed the importance of sharing technical details of upstream projects.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting and writing explainers and analysis on foreign affairs for about 19 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He won the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award, 2023, for the second time for his reporting of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the war in Gaza. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments