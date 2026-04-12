‘Mischievous attempts’: India rejects China’s ‘fictitious names’ to places in Arunachal Pradesh

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday issued a statement rejecting China’s “mischievous attempts” to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while responding to a media query that China’s claims “cannot alter the undeniable reality” that these territories are a part of India.

New Delhi’s reaction came in response to Beijing announcing Chinese names for several places in Arunachal Pradesh.

“India categorically rejects any mischievous attempts by the Chinese side to assign fictitious names to places which form part of the territory of India,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the press briefing.

“Such attempts by China at introducing false claims and manufacturing baseless narratives cannot alter the undeniable reality that these places and territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” he said.