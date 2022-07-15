India, China should resolve issues through talks, use of force outdated: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, before leaving for Leh on Friday, said that India and China should solve their issues through dialogue.

“India and China, the 2 populated neighbours, should resolve their problems through talks and peaceful means… Use of military force is outdated,” he said.

#WATCH India & China, the 2 populated neighbours should resolve this problem through talks & peaceful means…use of military force is outdated: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on the expansionist policy of the Chinese side in Ladakh. He was leaving from Jammu for Leh. pic.twitter.com/X00ASzrnzn — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

This is Dalai Lama’s first visit to Leh in around four years and comes amid a deterioration of ties between India and China over the standoff in eastern Ladakh. China has always objected to the Tibetan spiritual leader’s visits to the region, including during his last visit in 2018.

A source in his private office in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, told The Indian Express that the spiritual leader will stay for about a month at Choglamsar village on the bank of the Indus river.

The spiritual leader’s visit to Ladakh is expected to rile China as it comes amid the military standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at several friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier this month, China criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday, saying India should stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

However, India rejected China’s criticism and asserted that it is a consistent policy to treat the Dalai Lama as an honoured guest of the country.

This is the Dalai Lama’s first visit outside Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh in the last two years as he was mostly confined to the hill station due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Dalai Lama had visited Ladakh in the past. He had visited Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) too but he could not undertake any visit in the last two years due to the pandemic,” the functionary said.

On Thursday, the Tibetan spiritual leader said in Jammu that more and more people in China are beginning to realise that he is not seeking “independence” but meaningful autonomy and preservation of the Tibetan Buddhist culture.

“Some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist and a reactionary and always criticise me. But now, more Chinese are realising that the Dalai Lama is not seeking independence and only wishing China (to give) meaningful autonomy (to Tibet) and (ensure) preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture,” the spiritual leader said.

The Dalai Lama has been living in India ever since he fled Tibet in 1959. The Tibetan government-in-exile operates from India and over 1,60,000 Tibetans live in the country.

(With PTI inputs)