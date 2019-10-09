‘Not for others to comment’: India’s sharp reaction to Imran-Xi Kashmir talks

Reacting sharply to reports of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan discussing Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs Wednesday reaffirmed India’s stance on Kashmir and stated that it is not for other countries to comment on its internal affairs.

“We have seen the report regarding meeting of Xi with Khan which also refers to their discussions on Kashmir. India’s position has been consistent and clear that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kumar’s statement was in reference to a Chinese media report that said Chinese President Xi Jinping was watching the situation in Kashmir and would lend support to Pakistan in its core internal matters.

The official Xinhua News Agency had reported that during the meeting of the Chinese President with Pakistan PM Khan Khan in Beijing, Xi told the latter that the right and wrong of the situation was clear, adding that parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue.

Relations between India and Pakistan came under strain after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union territories.

The MEA’s statement also came close on the heels of the scheduled informal summit between Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in Chennai.

-with agency inputs