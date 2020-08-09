India, China need to reach ‘some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday said that India and China can overcome their differences in the long-term if they reach “some kind of equilibrium”, but achieving this is one of the big challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at a session on “India@75 Summit — Mission 2022”, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Jaishankar said, “We are a neighbour of China. China is already the second largest economy in the world. We will one day be the third, you can argue when but we will be.

“We are demographically very unique countries, in the billion plus population category. We happen to be neighbours. The period of our difficulties were similar, which really started at least vis a vis the Europeans around the same time frame. The period of our re-emergence in a strong way in international politics is also not that very far apart,” he said.

Jaishankar said that the two nations are rising in a “parallel” but “differential” manner. “To my mind, what it does is it puts a huge premium on reaching some kind of equilibrium or understanding between the two [in the interests of both countries]. How to do that is one of the big challenges that we face,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd