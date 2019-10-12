Xi after Chennai visit: Bilateral differences shouldn’t be allowed to ‘dilute’ India-China cooperation

In a statement released after departing from India, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that bilateral differences should not be allowed to “dilute” the cooperation between the two countries and highlighted that the dance of the dragon and the elephant is the only “correct choice” for both sides.

The statement was part of a report by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency on the two days of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President as part of the second informal summit, “Chennai connects” in Tamil Nadu.

“Dragon and the elephant dance is the only correct choice for China and India, which is in the fundamental interests of both countries and their people,” the President was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Xi pointed out that since his successful meeting with Modi in Wuhan last year, China-India relations have entered a new stage of sound and stable development, and the positive effects of the meeting are constantly emerging. “We should carefully handle issues concerning each other’s core interests. We should properly manage and control problems that cannot be solved for the time being,” President Xi said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that following deliberations between the two leaders a new mechanism will be set up for issues relating to trade and investment.

Stating that the next few years would be critical for the two countries, Xi said, “The two countries should and certainly can embark on a bright road of friendly cooperation”.

On the border dispute along the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC), Xi said, “in accordance with the agreement on political guiding principles, we will seek a fair and reasonable solution to the border issue that is acceptable to both sides”.

Meanwhile, MEA in a statement said that the two leaders “reiterated their understanding that efforts will continue to be made to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, and that both sides will continue to work on additional confidence-building measures.” Read highlights on the Modi-Xi summit

Xi suggested that both countries should improve the level of military security exchanges and cooperation. “We should promote the development of military-to-military relations in the right direction of enhancing trust, clearing up misgivings and friendly cooperation. We should carry out professional cooperation, joint exercises and training, enhance mutual trust between the two militaries, strengthen cooperation between law enforcement and security departments, and maintain regional security and stability,” he said.

On India’s complaint of trade deficit which amounted to over $57 billion last year in over $95 billions of total trade, Xi said, “We should take the establishment of the high-level economic and trade dialogue as an opportunity to synergise our economic development strategies and explore the establishment of a manufacturing partnership.”

President Xi had invited PM Modi for the third such informal summit in China, which has been accepted. However, the date and place for the summit are yet to be finalised.