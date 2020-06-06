India-China LAC talks today LIVE updates: 8:30 am meeting over Ladakh tensions
India-China LAC talks today LIVE updates: Sources told The Indian Express, the meeting would begin with the Indian side making the first submission, which will include asking both sides to maintain peace and tranquility on the border, and to adhere to protocols and agreements signed by the two countries since 1993.
India-China LAC talks today LIVE updates: Officials cautioned against expectations of any immediate resolution, saying the Saturday meeting could be the first of several. (File photo)
India-China LAC talks today LIVE updates: The commanders of India and China’s militaries will meet Saturday in an effort to resolve the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point at 8.30 am.
The meeting comes a day after Indian and Chinese ambassadors joined a video call between diplomats of their border working mechanism Friday to underline that “the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion” and “not allow them to become disputes”. Officials cautioned against expectations of any immediate resolution, saying the Saturday meeting could be the first of several.
Sources told The Indian Express, the meeting would begin with the Indian side making the first submission, which will include asking both sides to maintain peace and tranquility on the border, and to adhere to protocols and agreements signed by the two countries since 1993.
Live Blog
India-China LAC talks today LIVE updates: India and China will hold a meeting at 8:30 am over Ladakh tensions. Follow all the latest updates here
Many rounds of military talks between Indian and Chinese commanders on the ground have failed to break the stalemate where the soldiers of both sides are deployed against each other on the LAC.
India-China LAC talks today LIVE updates
Military and diplomatic talks so far had pointed to Chinese “intransigence”, but both New Delhi and Beijing sent out clear signals Friday that the two sides need to work “in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership” — a reference to the ‘strategic guidance’ following the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April 2018.
The video call between Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East) in Ministry of External Affairs, and Wu Jianghao, Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also had the two ambassadors taking part.
The MEA said: “The two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations including the current developments. In this context they recalled the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, that peaceful, stable and balanced relations between India and China will be a positive factor for stability in the current global situation.”
“Both sides also agreed that in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership, the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes,” it said.
In near identical remarks, Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong took to Twitter: “They agreed that the two sides should follow the strategic guidance of the two leaders, put into action that China & India pose no threat to each other & represent development opportunities for each other, & differences should not be turned into disputes.”
Ahead of the meeting at the border point, an official said though the Indians “are not expecting any immediate breakthrough in one meeting”, they are “satisfied that both the sides are talking. It may take four or five meetings or even more before the deadlock is broken”.
Stepping up efforts ahead of the Saturday meeting of their top military commanders to resolve the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, Indian and Chinese ambassadors joined a video call between diplomats of their border working mechanism Friday to underline that “the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion” and “not allow them to become disputes”.
XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh will meet his Chinese counterpart at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point at 8.30 am Saturday as part of efforts to resolve the LAC crisis that is threatening relations between the two countries.
An analysis of high-resolution satellite images of the Pangong Tso area in Ladakh shows that not only have the Chinese changed the status quo at the Fingers, the mountain spurs along the lake, but also built “substantial” structures in the contested region of the Line of Actual Control.
Colonel S Dinny, who was commanding officer of an Indian Army battalion at Pangong Tso between 2015 and 2017, told The Indian Express after looking at satellite images from May 27 that the structures were not there earlier.
“That definitely was not there before. It is not a normal thing that goes on between Finger 4 and Finger 8. It is what we call a change in status quo in the disputed area.”
The disputed boundary between India and China, also known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), is divided into three sectors: western, middle and eastern. The countries disagree on the exact location of the LAC in various areas, so much so that India claims that the LAC is 3,488 km long while the Chinese believe it to be around 2,000 km long.
Welcome to our India-China LAC talks LIVE blog. The commanders of India and China’s militaries will meet Saturday in an effort to resolve the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Follow this space to get all the updates from the meeting.