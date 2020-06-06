India-China LAC talks today LIVE updates: 8:30 am meeting over Ladakh tensions

India-China LAC talks today LIVE updates: Officials cautioned against expectations of any immediate resolution, saying the Saturday meeting could be the first of several. (File photo) India-China LAC talks today LIVE updates: Officials cautioned against expectations of any immediate resolution, saying the Saturday meeting could be the first of several. (File photo)

India-China LAC talks today LIVE updates: The commanders of India and China’s militaries will meet Saturday in an effort to resolve the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point at 8.30 am.

The meeting comes a day after Indian and Chinese ambassadors joined a video call between diplomats of their border working mechanism Friday to underline that “the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion” and “not allow them to become disputes”. Officials cautioned against expectations of any immediate resolution, saying the Saturday meeting could be the first of several.

Sources told The Indian Express, the meeting would begin with the Indian side making the first submission, which will include asking both sides to maintain peace and tranquility on the border, and to adhere to protocols and agreements signed by the two countries since 1993.