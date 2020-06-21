‘If 20 killed on our side, more than double would be dead on other side’: General V K Singh

MoS General (retd) V K Singh MoS General (retd) V K Singh

In first official remarks from the government, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General V K Singh (retd) on Saturday said that the number of casualties on the Chinese side in the bloody clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15 would be at least twice that of the Indian side.

“Agar hamare 20 (shaheed) hue hain toh wahan pe kam se kam double se jayada hi honge (if 20 have been killed on our side then more than double would be dead on the other side),” the former Army chief said in an interview to News24 television channel.

“Forty-three ki ek count di gayi hai, jo ki aadhikarik taur per di gayi hai. Wo woh hai jo hamare logon ne dekhe jo ki gire aur unko pade dikhayi diye hain. Uske alawa aur uske andar kitne ghayal hue honge pata nahin kisi ko. Toh yeh kahna ki hamare log khade the aur who aakar dande se maar diye, aisa nahin hai. Agar unhone ne ek mara hai, toh hamaro ne do maare honge (A count of 43 has been given at the official level. Our troops saw these many had collapsed. No one knows how many more were injured. So it is not correct to say that our troops remained standing when they came and beat them with sticks. If they killed one, our troops would have taken out two of theirs),” he said.

The minister also said the Indian side handed over Chinese troops who had strayed into Indian territory after the violent standoff.

“Woh apne ilake per the, hum apne ilake mein the. Jab jhadap hui toh kuch hamare unki taraf chale gaye, kuch unke hamari taraf aa gaye. Isiliye, jab kal kisi ne chala rakha tha media ke andar ki hamare itne logon ko subah lautaya, isi tarah hamne unke logon ko lautaya jo hamari taraf aa gaye the (We were in our area, they were in theirs. When the clash happened, some of them came to this side and some of ours to that side. As somewhere it was reported in the media yesterday that some Indian troops were handed over by Chinese in the morning, we too handed over their people who had come to our side),” Singh said in his interview.

However, the minister said China is not going to talk about their casualties.

