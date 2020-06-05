Ahead of June 6 talks, India, China agree to ‘peaceful discussion’ on border standoff

Delhi and Beijing move to de-escalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh by scaling up military talks to the level of Lt Generals Delhi and Beijing move to de-escalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh by scaling up military talks to the level of Lt Generals

A day ahead of the military-level talks between India and China, officials of the two countries Friday agreed to handle their differences through “peaceful discussion”. The two sides have been involved in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh since a month now.

MEA’s joint secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao spoke on the issue through videoconferencing Friday. “The two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations including the current developments,” a statement by the Indian government said.

Just In: Ahead of India-China military-level talks tomorrow, MEA’s joint secretary (east Asia) Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao held a meeting through video conference today.@IndianExpress — Shubhajit Roy (@ShubhajitRoy) June 5, 2020

A consensus between “leaders of the two countries” has been reached that “peaceful, stable and balanced relations between India and China will be a positive factor for stability in the current global situation,” the MEA said, adding that both sides have also agreed to handle the differences through “peaceful discussion”.

“Both sides agreed, in accordance with guidance provided by the leadership to handle differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes,” the statement read.

As Delhi and Beijing move to de-escalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh by scaling up military talks to the level of Lt Generals, The Indian Express has learnt that an Indian proposal for restoration of status quo ante in the contested areas and simultaneous de-induction of artillery and tanks from the rear areas by both armies is likely to be on the table at the June 6 meeting.

A meeting at the level of Lt Generals to resolve a border dispute on the LAC is rare — all such earlier meetings have taken place at the level of Major Generals and Brigadiers.

The Indian delegation will be led by Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side will be headed by the Tibet Military District Commander at the talks in the Border Personnel Meeting Point at Maldo

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.