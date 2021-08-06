India, China disengage from Gogra Post in eastern Ladakh after 12th round of talks

Troops of both sides have now moved back to their respective permanent bases.

In a significant step towards disengagement, India and China have ceased forward deployments at the key patrol point PP17A, also known as the Gogra Post, in eastern Ladakh.

The disengagement process was carried out on August 4 and 5.

India, China disengage at PP17A (Gogra Post).

As per the agreement, both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement carried out on Aug 4 & 5. Troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases. — Krishn Kaushik (@Krishn_) August 6, 2021

Troops of both sides have now moved to their respective permanent bases. All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled, the Army said in a statement

The agreement on PP17A was reached during the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks held last week. The meeting, which was part of a series of measures to resolve the 15-month standoff in Ladakh, was held on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border.

Earlier, sources told The Indian Express that China had agreed to step back from PP17A, but was “not inclined” to move back from PP15 or the Hot Springs area.

“Modalities are being worked out. But on PP17A, there is an agreement to disengage. On PP15, China continues to insist that it is holding its own side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC),” an official had said.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, India and China said they had a “candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas”.

“The two sides noted that this…meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding. They agreed to resolve these remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations,” the statement said.

Platoon-sized units have been present on the Indian side of the LAC, at PP15 and PP17A, since the Galwan clashes of June last year.