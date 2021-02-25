EAM Jaishankar, Chinese counterpart discuss disengagement status in eastern Ladakh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday said he spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about the recent agreement on the de-escalation process in eastern Ladakh as well as the implementation of the ‘Moscow Agreement’. This was their first conversation ever since the disengagement at Pangong Lake.

“Spoke to State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi this afternoon. Discussed the implementation of our Moscow Agreement and reviewed the status of disengagement,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Spoke to State Councilor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi this afternoon. Discussed the implementation of our Moscow Agreement and reviewed the status of disengagement. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier today, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that there has not been any change in India’s position on the LAC and the mutual redeployment as a result of the disengagement process should not be misrepresented.

Addressing an online media briefing in New Delhi, Srivastava said, “… India has not conceded any territory as a result of this agreement. On the contrary, it has enforced observance and respect for LAC and it has prevented any unilateral change in the status quo.”

Last week, armies of India and China concluded the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso in the high-altitude region.

On February 20, the 10th round of commander level talks were held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point. “The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in Western Sector. They had candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector,” a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilize and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” it added.