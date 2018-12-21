India, China have reached new historical stage: Wang Yi on meeting Sushma Swaraj

After meeting the Chinese State Councilor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India and China agreed on ’10 pillars’ of cooperation to enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges and Wang Yi exclaimed that the two countries have “reached new historial stage”, as quoted by PTI.

The two dignitaries met ahead of the first meeting of India-China High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges. The new mechansim aims to build synergies in people-to-people ties.

Chinese Foreign Minister, who arrived Delhi Friday morning, claimed the two-hour meeting as “very successful” and said “new mechanism for cultural, people to people exchanges is a major initiative in history of India-China ties.”

During the two-hour meeting, Swaraj and Yi discussed bilateral cooperation between the two leaders of India and China and how militaries of both countries are also enhancing cooperation.

“Bilateral cooperation improved significantly after Wuhan Summit between PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. Militaries of two countries are also enhancing cooperation,” Swaraj was quoted as saying by PTI.

The topic of discussion between the two varied from enhacing cooperation in tourism, art, films, media, culture, yoga, sports to academic and youth exchanges.