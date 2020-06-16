One officer, two soldiers dead in violent faceoff on China border

A file photo of Indian and Chinese personnel on the LAC. (ANI) A file photo of Indian and Chinese personnel on the LAC. (ANI)

In the first loss of lives on the disputed India-China border in at least 45 years, the Army has lost one officer and two soldiers in a violent faceoff in the Galwan Valley last night.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night (Monday night) with casualties on both sides,” Army said in an official statement.

“The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” it added. The statement also said that “senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation”.

Tensions between the two armies have been running high on the border since reports of a scuffle between the soldiers of both sides at Pangong Tso (eastern Ladakh) and Naku la (in Sikkim) came in early last month. Both the armies have since mobilized and deployed a large number of soldiers and heavy military equipment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The last deaths on the India-China border were in 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by the Chinese soldiers on the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. A violent clash between the two sides on the border had taken place at Nathu La in 1967.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

