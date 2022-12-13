No Indian soldiers died in India-China face-off; incident taken up at diplomatic level: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said India had raised with China through diplomatic channels the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Singh said the skirmish at the border had resulted in both sides suffering minor injuries, but that no Indian soldier was killed or severely injured.

“On December 9, PLA troops transgressed the Line of Actual Control at Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector trying to change the status quo to their advantage. Our troops tackled this attempt in a determined manner. There was physical combat in this face-off. Our troops bravely stopped the PLA from the incursion, and forced them to return to their posts. In this fight, soldiers of both sides were injured. I want to assure the House, that no Indian soldier was killed or severly injured,” Singh said.

“Due to the timely intervention of the Indian military commander, PLA soldiers were forced to retreat. The area’s local commander on December 11 held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart over the incident. The Chinese side was warned against such actions and told to maintain peace. The issue has been raised at a diplomatic level as well,” Singh added.

“I assure the House that our Army is capable of defending the territorial integrity of the country. Our Army is ready to tackle any trangression. I firmly believe the House will support the bravery and courage of our armed forces,” the Defence Minister said.

The December 9 clash rocked Parliament on Tuesday with Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the incident and seeking a statement from the Prime Minister. The ruckus had led to the brief adjournment of both Houses.

Singh is expected to address Rajya Sabha on the issue at 2 pm.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the early hours of December 9, beating each other up with sticks and canes in their closest encounter since the deadly Galwan incident in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. Indian soldiers who were injured during the attack are presently being treated in a Guwahati hospital, sources told The Indian Express.