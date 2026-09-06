India, China Corps Commanders hold talks in Arunachal Pradesh

Lt General Girish Kalia, commander of the Army’s III Corps, also called the Spear Corps, with its headquarters at Rangapahar near Dimapur in Nagaland, was meeting his Chinese counterpart and other officers. (Wikimedia commons)

India and China were conducting Corps Commander-level talks in Arunachal Pradesh Sunday amid reports of recent tensions in the Taksing area of the Upper Subansiri district.

Lt General Girish Kalia, commander of the Army’s III Corps, also called the Spear Corps, with its headquarters at Rangapahar near Dimapur in Nagaland, was meeting his Chinese counterpart and other officers.

The talks were being held at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point on the Indian side to address ongoing issues along the LAC in the area. Wacha is India’s easternmost border personnel meeting point, located in the Kibithoo sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Express first reported on Saturday about the holding of Corps Commander-level talks following multiple meetings between local commanders of the two sides in recent weeks to resolve issues. According to sources, Indian troops continue to remain deployed in large numbers in the area to prevent any escalation.