India, China Corps Commander talks went on for 2 days: MEA

Lt General Girish Kalia, commander of the Army’s III Corps, also called the Spear Corps, with its headquarters at Rangapahar near Dimapur in Nagaland, was meeting his Chinese counterpart and other officers. (Wikimedia commons)

India and China held Corps Commander-level military talks in the eastern sector on Sunday and Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said Tuesday. The meeting took place amid ongoing tensions in the Taksing area of the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The first Senior Highest Military Commander-Level Flag Meeting was held on two consecutive days at Wacha on the Indian side in Arunachal Pradesh and Damai on the Chinese side on Sunday (September 6) and Monday (September 7), respectively, official spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said at a press conference. He added that a similar mechanism also exists in the Western Sector.