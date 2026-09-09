India, China Corps Commander talks went on for 2 days: MEA

3 min readNew DelhiSep 9, 2026 01:10 AM IST
India and China held Corps Commander-level military talks in the eastern sector on Sunday and Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said Tuesday. The meeting took place amid ongoing tensions in the Taksing area of the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The first Senior Highest Military Commander-Level Flag Meeting was held on two consecutive days at Wacha on the Indian side in Arunachal Pradesh and Damai on the Chinese side on Sunday (September 6) and Monday (September 7), respectively, official spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said at a press conference. He added that a similar mechanism also exists in the Western Sector.
This mechanism has existed in eastern Ladakh since 2020 to resolve the military standoff between India and China along the LAC. India and China have held 23 rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in eastern Ladakh to resolve issues related to the military standoff along the LAC.
Jaiswal said the meeting took place pursuant to the understandings reached between the Special Representatives of India and China in August 2025 and August 2026, and subsequent discussions at the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meetings in Beijing and New Delhi in May and August 2026, respectively.
Lt General Girish Kalia, commander of the Army’s III Corps, also called the Spear Corps, headquartered at Rangapahar near Dimapur in Nagaland, met his Chinese counterpart along with other officers for talks. These talks follow a meeting in Beijing on August 25 between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Special Representatives of the respective countries for boundary talks. This comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s likely India visit for the BRICS Summit on September 12-13. Xi had last visited India in October 2019 when he travelled to Mamallapuram near Chennai for the second informal bilateral summit of leaders.
On Saturday, The Indian Express first reported about the Corps Commander-level talks following multiple meetings between local commanders of the two sides in recent weeks to resolve issues. Indian troops continue to remain deployed in large numbers in the area to prevent any escalation.