Friday, Sep 09, 2022

India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings by Sep 12: MEA

The two sides have also agreed to take the talks forward and resolve remaining issues and restore peace and tranquility along LAC in India-China border areas, the MEA said.

A convoy of Army vehicles is seen moving towards Ladakh after the Galwan faceoff in May 2020. (PTI Photo/File)

India and China will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh by September 12, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry’s comment came a day after the Indian and Chinese armies announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15, where the two sides have been locked in a standoff for over two years.

“It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-standoff period by both sides,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in response to queries on the issue.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 02:41:57 pm
