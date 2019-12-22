India-China border talks: ‘Each side to respect other’s concerns’

NSA Ajit Doval NSA Ajit Doval

Days after China’s second bid to discuss Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council was thwarted, India said that there was a consensus that both sides should respect each other’s sensitivities and concerns in order to build mutual trust.

Unlike last year, this is something new and is part of the Ministry of External Affairs statement after the 22nd round of border talks between the Special Representatives — National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and visiting Chinese State Councillor and Foreign minister Wang Yi — on Saturday.

“There was a consensus that both sides should respect each other’s sensitivities and concerns in order to build mutual trust, as this was important for the future development of the bilateral relations,” the MEA said in a statement on Saturday.

An attempt by China to get the Kashmir issue on the agenda for consultations in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was thwarted by other members, led by the US and France, earlier this week. China had earlier managed to hold informal closed-door consultations on Kashmir in the UNSC on August 16, 11 days after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5.

On the boundary question, there was reiteration of the same principles on Saturday — indicating no progress in the talks. “Both the Special Representatives underlined the importance of approaching the boundary question from the strategic perspective of India-China relations and agreed that an early settlement of the boundary question serves the fundamental interests of both countries. The Special Representatives resolved to intensify their efforts to achieve a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the India-China boundary question in accordance with the directives provided by PM Modi and President Xi Jinping,” the MEA statement said.

In November 2018, the Indian statement had said that while recalling the strategic guidance and support to their work provided by the leaders at the Wuhan Summit, the Special Representatives resolved to intensify their efforts to achieve a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the India-China boundary question at an early date.

