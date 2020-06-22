BJP hits back: ‘Manmohan presided over 600 incursions, surrendered over 43,000 km to China’

BJP president J P Nadda. (File) BJP president J P Nadda. (File)

In a counter-offensive against senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh over his remarks on the Galwan clashes in which 20 soldiers were killed, BJP president J P Nadda Monday said the former prime minister had “abjectly surrendered” hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China and presided over 600 incursions were made by the neighbouring country between 2010 and 2013″.

Taking potshots at the veteran Congress leader, who has taken on PM Modi for his handling of the ongoing faceoff, Nadda tweeted: “Dr Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese! During the UPA years saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight. Time and again belittles our forces.”

Follow India-China border news LIVE updates here

Nadda also termed Singh’s statements as a “wordplay” while saying “sadly, the conduct and actions of top leaders of the Congress party will not make any Indian believe such statements”.

Referring to the former prime minister’s remarks that “disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership”, Nadda said the prime minister had the confidence of its 130 crore Indians. “India fully trusts and supports PM Modi. 130 crore Indians have seen his administrative experience in some of the most testing times, particularly how he has always put the well-being of the nation over and above everything else,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Nadda also countered Singh’s statement that we must be “united in our response to this brazen threat”. “Again, the strong words on paper fall flat when we see exactly who is vitiating the atmosphere of unity… Hope Dr. Singh is able to prevail on his own party at least.”

The BJP leader further called upon Singh to stop “insulting” the forces and questioning their valour. “They did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes, the BJP president said, asking the Congress to understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times.”

In his first remarks via a letter to the prime minister, Singh today said his successor “must be mindful of the implications of his words” and “cannot allow China to use them as a vindication of its position”.

Singh’s remarks came days after a political storm erupted over PM Modi’s remarks that no Chinese troops had intruded into the Indian territory. Subsequently, questions were raised by Opposition leaders on how did India suffer casualties if no Chinese troops entered the territory. The government later clarified that the “focus of the PM’s remarks” at the all-party meeting “were the events of 15 June at Galwan that led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian military personnel” and that “attempts are being made in some quarters” to give it “a mischievous interpretation”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd