India-China border news Live Updates: China claims India fired warning shots

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers rest near Pangong Lake in Ladakh. (AP Photo: Manish Swarup, File)

India-China Border News Live Updates: Late Monday night, the People’s Liberation Army of China released a statement claiming Indian troops had fired warning shots, prompting it to “take counter-measures to stabilise the situation on the ground” at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The statement came days after Indian troops thwarted Chinese manoeuvres and occupied strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong Tso and Rechin La.

Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the PLA Western Theatre Command, claimed the Indian Army “crossed the line and entered Bangong Hunan, the western section of the Sino-Indian border” and the “Indian actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions, and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments.”

Neither the Indian Army nor the Ministry of Defence have responded to the statement.

Meanwhile, at an Express Adda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was “very serious,” and that it called for “very, very deep conversations” between the two sides at a “political level”. Jaishankar leaves to Moscow this week to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation foreign ministers’ meeting, where he is likely to hold talks on the border standoff with China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi. Jaishankar said “the state of the border cannot be delinked from the state of the relationship” between India and China.