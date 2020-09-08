scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
India-China border news Live Updates: China claims India fired warning shots

India-China Border News, India-China LAC Standoff Live Updates: The PLA claimed the Indian Army "crossed the line and entered Bangong Hunan, the western section of the Sino-Indian border". India is yet to respond to the statement.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2020 10:57:05 am
india china, india china news, india china border news, ladakh, line of actual control, pangong tso, chushul sector, indian expressBorder Roads Organisation (BRO) workers rest near Pangong Lake in Ladakh. (AP Photo: Manish Swarup, File)

India-China Border News Live Updates: Late Monday night, the People’s Liberation Army of China released a statement claiming Indian troops had fired warning shots, prompting it to “take counter-measures to stabilise the situation on the ground” at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The statement came days after Indian troops thwarted Chinese manoeuvres and occupied strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong Tso and Rechin La.

Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the PLA Western Theatre Command, claimed the Indian Army “crossed the line and entered Bangong Hunan, the western section of the Sino-Indian border” and the “Indian actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions, and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments.”

Neither the Indian Army nor the Ministry of Defence have responded to the statement.

Meanwhile, at an Express Adda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was “very serious,” and that it called for “very, very deep conversations” between the two sides at a “political level”. Jaishankar leaves to Moscow this week to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation foreign ministers’ meeting, where he is likely to hold talks on the border standoff with China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi. Jaishankar said “the state of the border cannot be delinked from the state of the relationship” between India and China.

India-China border news live updates: PLA claims Indian troops fired warning shots; MEA S Jaishankar says situation along Line of Actual Control (LAC) "very serious"; Ram Madhav attends funeral of Nyima Tenzin of the Special Frontier Force. Follow live updates below

10:20 (IST)08 Sep 2020
In message to Beijing, Ram Madhav at Tibetan unit soldier funeral

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav attended the funeral of Subedar Nyima Tenzin of the Special Frontier Force, a covert Indian unit, comprising mostly of Tibetans in India, tasked to carry out classified missions. Nyima died on August 30 when he stepped on a vintage mine near the south bank of Pangong Tso, according to Army sources. While the government or the Army has not commented on the death of Nyima, the presence of Madhav, a senior member of the ruling party, at the funeral in Leh will rile the Chinese given that the Vikas regiments of the SFF largely comprise Tibetans in India.

Madhav told The Indian Express: “Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. That will be the real tribute to all these martyrs.” Read Krishn Kaushik's report

09:50 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Jaishankar on India-China border dispute: 'Serious situation'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday acknowledged that the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was "very serious," and said that it called for "very, very deep conversations" between India and China at a "political level". Jaishankar, speaking at Express Adda, said "the state of the border cannot be delinked from the state of the relationship." Read more on the interaction here

09:39 (IST)08 Sep 2020
India-China border news: PLA claims India fired warning shots

Late Monday night, the People’s Liberation Army of China released a statement claiming Indian troops had fired warning shots, prompting it to “take counter-measures to stabilise the situation on the ground” at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The statement came days after Indian troops thwarted Chinese manoeuvres and occupied strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong Tso and Rechin La. Neither the Indian Army nor the Ministry of Defence have responded to the statement. Read more here 

india china, india china news, india china border news, ladakh, line of actual control, pangong tso, chushul sector, indian express An Indian Army soldier keeps guard atop his vehicle as a convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Pangong on boil again: China claims India fired warning shots

The statement issued by Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the PLA Western Theatre Command, claimed the Indian Army “crossed the line and entered Bangong Hunan, the western section of the Sino-Indian border” and the “Indian actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions, and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments”.

Describing these as “serious military provocations… of very bad nature”, Zhang urged “the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again”.

There was no immediate response from the Indian Army or the Ministry of Defence.

S Jaishankar on India-China border situation: 'Very serious'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was "very serious," and said "very, very deep conversations" were required between the two countries at a "political level".

Jaishankar, speaking at Express Adda two days ahead of his trip to Moscow where he is likely to hold discussions on the border stand-off with China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi, said "the state of the border cannot be delinked from the state of the relationship."

He said that "if peace and tranquillity on the border is not a given, then it cannot be that the rest of the relationship continues on the same basis".

Ram Madhav attends Tibetan unit soldier funeral

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav Monday attended the funeral of Subedar Nyima Tenzin of the Special Frontier Force, a covert Indian unit, comprising mostly of Tibetans in India, tasked to carry out classified missions. Nyima died on August 30 when he stepped on a vintage mine near the south bank of Pangong Tso, according to Army sources.

Madhav told The Indian Express: "Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. That will be the real tribute to all these martyrs."

