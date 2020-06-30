India-China Border News Live Updates: Third meeting between Corp commanders today; PM Modi to address nation at 4 pm

In this July 5, 2006 file photo, a Chinese soldier, left, and an Indian soldier put into place a barbed wire fence removed temporarily for Chinese officials to cross back to their country after a meeting with their Indian counterparts. (AP) In this July 5, 2006 file photo, a Chinese soldier, left, and an Indian soldier put into place a barbed wire fence removed temporarily for Chinese officials to cross back to their country after a meeting with their Indian counterparts. (AP)

India-China Border News Live Update: The Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies will on Tuesday hold a meeting at the Chushul border point as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. This will be the third meeting between XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin. They will meet at the border point in Chushul — the June 6 and June 22 meetings were held at Moldo on the Chinese side.

At their last meeting, the Corps Commanders reached “mutual consensus to disengage” while discussing “friction areas” such as Galwan Valley, Hot Corps Commanders meeting at Chushul today to end stalemate Springs and Pangong Tso.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to address the nation on the current standoff with China at 4 pm today. His address will come two days after his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme, during which he had reiterated the country’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Monday, the Centre banned 59 mobile apps that have Chinese overhang to send a strong signal to the neighbouring country. This may not hurt India given the alternatives in the app space but for China, the Indian app market is growing and valuable.