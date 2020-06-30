scorecardresearch
India-China Border News Live Updates: Third meeting between Corp commanders today; PM Modi to address nation at 4 pm

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2020 9:17:22 am
In this July 5, 2006 file photo, a Chinese soldier, left, and an Indian soldier put into place a barbed wire fence removed temporarily for Chinese officials to cross back to their country after a meeting with their Indian counterparts. (AP)

India-China Border News Live Update: The Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies will on Tuesday hold a meeting at the Chushul border point as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. This will be the third meeting between XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin. They will meet at the border point in Chushul — the June 6 and June 22 meetings were held at Moldo on the Chinese side.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to address the nation on the current standoff with China at 4 pm today. His address will come two days after his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme, during which he had reiterated the country’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Monday, the Centre banned 59 mobile apps that have Chinese overhang to send a strong signal to the neighbouring country. This may not hurt India given the alternatives in the app space but for China, the Indian app market is growing and valuable.

To counter Chinese build-up, more air defence elements in Ladakh: Sources

Army sources pointed to a “trust deficit” between the two sides following the Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed on June 15. Chinese troops, sources said, have continued to build infrastructure near Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley, and have also made incursions in the Depsang Plains, close to Daulat Beg Oldie, India’s strategic base near the Karakoram Pass. To mirror the Chinese build-up, a top source in the Army said, additional air defence elements have been deployed in Ladakh, and the Army has moved additional divisions to the region. “Wherever we are deployed, air defence is something integral. It is an inherent part of deployment. So, air defence having been deployed is natural,” the source said

Galwan faceoff: What happened at last meeting?

At their last meeting, the Corps Commanders reached “mutual consensus to disengage” while discussing “friction areas” such as Galwan Valley, Hot Corps Commanders meeting at Chushul today to end stalemate Springs and Pangong Tso.

Galwan faceoff: Corps Commanders to meet at Chushul today in new de-escalation bid

Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies are scheduled to meet today morning at the Chushul border point as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. This will be the third meeting between XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin. They will meet at the border point in Chushul — the June 6 and June 22 meetings were held at Moldo on the Chinese side. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates on the border row between India and China.

Tiktok banned, tiktok removed from play store, chinese apps banned The government on Monday banned popular app TikTok among others.

In its exercise of coercive diplomacy with China amid the tense standoff in Ladakh, the government has, for now, picked up a low-denomination item – mobile apps, given their limited impact on Indian businesses but one that has a disproportionately large presence in the mass consumer segment.

Banning 59 mobile apps that have Chinese overhang is both a statement of intent and a strong signal. This may not hurt India given the alternatives in the app space but for China, the Indian app market is growing and valuable.

More so because internet costs here are one of the lowest in the world, and consumers number over 800 million. Nearly half of these smartphone users are below 25 and hungry for content on their devices.

This is probably the first big action that hits Chinese business interests in India. Two months ago, in April, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, made it mandatory for foreign direct investment from neighbouring countries to take prior government approval.

