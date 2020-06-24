scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
India-China Border News Live Updates: Army Chief to visit forward areas in Ladakh today

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Updates: On Wednesday, a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs is also scheduled.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 24, 2020 8:32:56 am
India China, India China news, India China border dispute, Galwan, Ladakh Army Chief MM Naravane with injured soldiers at the Military Hospital in Leh. (PTI Photo)

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Update: Army Chief General MM Naravane is scheduled to visit forward areas in Ladakh Wednesday, a day after he met the soldiers, injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops on June 15, in Leh.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs is also scheduled. The delegations for this meeting are led by diplomats from the foreign ministries of both countries for maintaining peace and tranquility along the borders.

Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies Monday agreed to disengage after a nearly 11-hour meeting at the Moldo border point, opposite Chushul. However, no timeline for the disengagement process was finalised.

Meanwhile, China Tuesday said reports that over 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the standoff were “false information”. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian added, “China and India are resolving the issue on the group through military and diplomatic channels,” reported news agency PTI.

In other news, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Moscow to attend the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day celebration to mark the end of Second World War. China’s Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe is also attending the event, but an official told The Indian Express the two will not hold discussions. Russia has ruled out mediating between the two countries, saying India and China do not need any kind of assistance to resolve their disputes.

India-China Border News Live Updates: Mutual consensus to disengage; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Russia for trilateral meet with Beijing; Army Chief General MM Naravane to visit forward areas; meeting of WMCC today. Follow latest news and updates below

08:26 (IST)24 Jun 2020
Army Chief to visit forward areas in Ladakh

Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Ladakh. He is accompanied by Lt General YK Joshi, Northern Army Commander. On the first day, Tuesday, he visited injured soldiers at the Military Hospital. Today, he is scheduled to visit forward areas, and may speak to local commanders and troops on ground.

Army Chief MM Naravane with injured soldiers at the Military Hospital in Leh. (PTI Photo)

India China, India China news, India China Galwan Faceoff, Sino-Indian war 1962 India-China border news live updates: An Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar. (AP Photo)

India-China border news live updates:

At a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Congress president Sonia Gandhi said there was a "growing feeling among the people that the government has gravely mishandled the situation". She said she hoped that "mature diplomacy and decisive leadership will inform the government's actions in protecting our territorial integrity".

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh endorsed Gandhi's remarks and said that if the crisis on the border is not tackled firmly, it can lead to a "serious situation."

The party kept up its attack against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his statement denying any Chinese intrusion had far-reaching implications.

Army personnel bury the mortal remains of Rajesh Orang during his funeral ceremony, at Belgoria village in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Friday, June 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

In other news, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in the presence of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, underlined the need to recognise legitimate interest of partners in a multilateral set-up and following ethos of international relations.

While speaking at the Russia-India-China (RIC) foreign ministers' virtual meeting, Jaishankar said, "This special meeting reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations. But the challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice. The leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way. Respecting international law, recognising the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order," he said.

This was Jaishankar's first face-to-face interaction with China's foreign minister since the Galwan standoff.

