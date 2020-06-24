India-China Border News Live Updates: Army Chief to visit forward areas in Ladakh today

Army Chief MM Naravane with injured soldiers at the Military Hospital in Leh. (PTI Photo) Army Chief MM Naravane with injured soldiers at the Military Hospital in Leh. (PTI Photo)

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Update: Army Chief General MM Naravane is scheduled to visit forward areas in Ladakh Wednesday, a day after he met the soldiers, injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops on June 15, in Leh.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs is also scheduled. The delegations for this meeting are led by diplomats from the foreign ministries of both countries for maintaining peace and tranquility along the borders.

Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies Monday agreed to disengage after a nearly 11-hour meeting at the Moldo border point, opposite Chushul. However, no timeline for the disengagement process was finalised.

Meanwhile, China Tuesday said reports that over 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the standoff were “false information”. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian added, “China and India are resolving the issue on the group through military and diplomatic channels,” reported news agency PTI.

In other news, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Moscow to attend the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day celebration to mark the end of Second World War. China’s Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe is also attending the event, but an official told The Indian Express the two will not hold discussions. Russia has ruled out mediating between the two countries, saying India and China do not need any kind of assistance to resolve their disputes.