India-China border news Live updates: Army Chief briefs Defence Minister on ground situation

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district June 18, 2020. (Reuters Photo: Danish Ismail) An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district June 18, 2020. (Reuters Photo: Danish Ismail)

India-China border news Live update: Following his two day visit to Ladakh, Army Chief General MM Naravane Friday briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the ground situation. Singh, who returned to the country from Russia yesterday, where he attended the Victory Day military parade, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day and brief him on the situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said “continuation of the current situation would only vitiate the atmosphere for the development of the relationship” between India and China. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said “both sides remain deployed in large numbers in the region” of the Galwan Valley “while military and diplomatic contacts are continuing”.

His statement came as satellite images were released revealing Chinese structures back at the site of the June 15 clash in Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed, and massing of PLA troops in the Depsang plains.

Srivastava also confirmed that the first faceoff in Galwan between Indian and Chinese troops was in the first week of May. “In early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder India’s normal, traditional patrolling pattern in the Galwan Valley area. The resulting face-off was addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocols,” he told reporters.

In other news, industry associations have hinted that a “blanket ban” on Chinese products may not be feasible. From pharmaceuticals to telecommunications and automobiles, industry associations say the “knee-jerk” offensive against China till alternative domestic vendors are finalised will hurt companies and the economy.