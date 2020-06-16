India-China border news LIVE UPDATES: Casualties on both sides, meet underway to defuse situation, says Army

Army vehicles stop at a base camp in Leh in the cold desert region of Ladakh, 434 kms from Srinagar. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Army vehicles stop at a base camp in Leh in the cold desert region of Ladakh, 434 kms from Srinagar. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

India-China Border Latest News Live Update: An officer and two soldiers lost their lives in a violent face off in the Galwan Valley along the disputed India-China border on Monday night. The Army, in a statement Tuesday, said there were casualties on both sides.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” the Army said in a statement.

Meanwhile Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he was not aware of any incident along the border, reported news agency Reuters.

The last deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were in 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. A violent clash between the two sides on the border had taken place at Nathu La in 1967.