Tuesday, June 16, 2020
India-China border news LIVE UPDATES: Casualties on both sides, meet underway to defuse situation, says Army

India-China Border Latest News Live Updates: The Army, in a statement, said “senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation”.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 16, 2020 2:19:40 pm
India-China border news, India China border, Galwan valley, China attack Army vehicles stop at a base camp in Leh in the cold desert region of Ladakh, 434 kms from Srinagar. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

India-China Border Latest News Live Update: An officer and two soldiers lost their lives in a violent face off in the Galwan Valley along the disputed India-China border on Monday night. The Army, in a statement Tuesday, said there were casualties on both sides.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” the Army said in a statement.

Meanwhile Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he was not aware of any incident along the border, reported news agency Reuters.

The last deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were in 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. A violent clash between the two sides on the border had taken place at Nathu La in 1967.

India-China border dispute: One officer, two soldiers dead in violent faceoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Gulwan Valley. Read latest news and updates in Tamil, Malayalam and Bangla

14:02 (IST)16 Jun 2020
India-China border news: Officer, two soldiers killed in violence face off

An officer and two soldiers lost their lives in a violent face off in the Galwan Valley along the disputed India-China border on Monday night. The Army, in a statement, said there were casualties on both sides, and a de-escalation process was underway.

india china border, india china news, indo china border, ladakh, LAC, galwan valleychina People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh. (AP Photo: Channi Anand)

In the first loss of lives on the disputed India-China border in at least 45 years, the Army has lost one officer and two soldiers in a violent faceoff in the Galwan Valley last night.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night (Monday night) with casualties on both sides,” Army said in an official statement.

“The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” it added. The statement also said that “senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation”.

Tensions between the two armies have been running high on the border since reports of a scuffle between the soldiers of both sides at Pangong Tso (eastern Ladakh) and Naku la (in Sikkim) came in early last month. Both the armies have since mobilized and deployed a large number of soldiers and heavy military equipment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The last deaths on the India-China border were in 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by the Chinese soldiers on the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. A violent clash between the two sides on the border had taken place at Nathu La in 1967.

