Rahul Gandhi tweets chart to illustrate rise in Chinese imports since 2014

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ambitious Make in India project, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday referred to data to show a jump in imports from China since 2014, the year the BJP government came to power. This also comes a day after the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps to send a strong signal to the neighbouring country amid the Galwan faceoff.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi drew a comparison of imports made during the UPA and BJP regime. He tweeted: “Facts don’t lie. BJP says: Make in India. BJP does: Buy from China.”

The graph shared by the Congress leader shows that between 2008 to 2014, the imports from China remained below 14 per cent, while it jumped to 18 per cent during the BJP-led NDA rule.

Facts don’t lie. BJP says:

Make in India. BJP does:

Buy from China. pic.twitter.com/hSiDIOP3aU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 30, 2020

Citing the “emergent nature of threats” from mobile applications, including popular ones of Chinese origin such as TikTok, ShareIt, UCBrowser, Club Factory and CamScanner, the Centre Monday banned 59 apps based on information that they were engaged in activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity”, defence, security and public order.

The move is seen as a retaliatory step amid the tense border standoff between India and China that led to 20 Indian Army personnel being killed on June 15. State-owned telecom companies have since moved to keep Chinese vendors out of their network upgradation tenders.

Follow India-China border news LIVE updates here

“The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India,” the government said in a statement.

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern, which requires emergency measures,” it said.

The Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies are scheduled to hold a meeting at the Chushul border point today as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. This will be the third meeting between XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin. They will meet at the border point in Chushul — the June 6 and June 22 meetings were held at Moldo on the Chinese side.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.