India, China to hold fresh round of border talks tomorrow

After a gap of three months, India and China are set to hold the 12th round of Corps-Commander level military talks at Moldo on Saturday morning. The last round of discussion, which happened on April 9, did not yield any positive resolution.

During the 11th round of talks, China had refused to pull back its troops from Hot Springs and Gogra Post which, along with Depsang Plains, remain the friction points between the two sides. Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso and the Kailash range in February.

A highly placed source, involved in decision-making all of 2020, had told The Indian Express that at Patrolling Point 15 and PP-17A in Hot Springs and Gogra Post, the Chinese “had agreed earlier” to pull back troops but “later refused to vacate”. In the last round of talks, according to the source, China said India “should be happy with what has been achieved”.

After the talks, the Indian Army had said the two sides agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols. “The two sides had a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in Eastern Ladakh,” they had said in a statement. “The two sides agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols.”

In this context, the Army said it was also highlighted that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for the two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity and enable progress in bilateral relations.