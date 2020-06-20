India-China border news Live Updates: PM Modi has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression, says Rahul Gandhi

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Update: Tensions between India and China showed no signs of ending after Beijing on Friday said the Galwan Valley, that has always been under India’s control, was “located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)”. This claim, made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, had earlier been made only by the spokesperson of the Western theatre command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
The Chinese statement came on a day several foreign governments — the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, and the Maldives — expressed their condolences on the killing of 20 Indian soldiers. There was no official response from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement.
In a meeting with political leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that neither has anyone intruded into the Indian territory nor has anyone captured any military posts. His remarks came two days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart that Chinese troops had sought to erect a structure in the Galwan Valley on the Indian side of the LAC.
In the worst flare-up on the LAC in more than five decades, 20 Indian Army personnel, including the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar, were killed Monday night in the Galwan area where disengagement of troops on either side was underway. It was the first time in the last 45 years that Indian or Chinese troops have been killed on the LAC.
On Friday, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, and the Maldives — expressed their condolences on the killing of 20 Indian soldiers. In Washington DC, the top US diplomat on China said Beijing’s actions that led to the clash on the night of June 15-16 were “similar to activity we’ve seen in the past on [other] border disputes”. Several recent steps taken by the Chinese in places including Hong Kong and India “have been not really constructive”, the US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched yet another attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Sino-Indian border row. He tweeted: "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?"
