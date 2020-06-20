India-China border news Live Updates: PM Modi has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression, says Rahul Gandhi

This June 18, 2020, satellite photo released by Planet Labs, shows the reported site of a fatal clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan River Valley in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control. (AP) This June 18, 2020, satellite photo released by Planet Labs, shows the reported site of a fatal clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan River Valley in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control. (AP)

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Update: Tensions between India and China showed no signs of ending after Beijing on Friday said the Galwan Valley, that has always been under India’s control, was “located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)”. This claim, made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, had earlier been made only by the spokesperson of the Western theatre command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The Chinese statement came on a day several foreign governments — the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, and the Maldives — expressed their condolences on the killing of 20 Indian soldiers. There was no official response from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement.

In a meeting with political leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that neither has anyone intruded into the Indian territory nor has anyone captured any military posts. His remarks came two days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart that Chinese troops had sought to erect a structure in the Galwan Valley on the Indian side of the LAC.