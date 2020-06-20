scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 20, 2020
COVID19
Live now

India-China border news Live Updates: PM Modi has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression, says Rahul Gandhi

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Updates: In a meeting with political leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that neither has anyone intruded into the Indian territory nor has anyone captured any military posts.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2020 9:25:14 am
india china, india china border, india china ladakh, india china border face off, india china face off, india china border face off latest news, india china ladakh latest news, india china latest news, india china border fight, india china news, india china border, india china border today, india china border today news, india china border today latest news, india china border dispute, india china today latest news, india border news This June 18, 2020, satellite photo released by Planet Labs, shows the reported site of a fatal clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan River Valley in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control. (AP)

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Update: Tensions between India and China showed no signs of ending after Beijing on Friday said the Galwan Valley, that has always been under India’s control, was “located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)”. This claim, made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, had earlier been made only by the spokesperson of the Western theatre command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The Chinese statement came on a day several foreign governments — the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, and the Maldives — expressed their condolences on the killing of 20 Indian soldiers. There was no official response from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement.

In a meeting with political leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that neither has anyone intruded into the Indian territory nor has anyone captured any military posts. His remarks came two days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart that Chinese troops had sought to erect a structure in the Galwan Valley on the Indian side of the LAC.

In the worst flare-up on the LAC in more than five decades, 20 Indian Army personnel, including the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar, were killed Monday night in the Galwan area where disengagement of troops on either side was underway. It was the first time in the last 45 years that Indian or Chinese troops have been killed on the LAC.

Live Blog

China claims whole of Galwan; PM Modi says no one entered Indian territory; world condoles India deaths. Follow India-China border latest news here

09:25 (IST)20 Jun 2020
India-China faceoff: World condoles India deaths

On Friday,  the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, and the Maldives — expressed their condolences on the killing of 20 Indian soldiers. In Washington DC, the top US diplomat on China said Beijing’s actions that led to the clash on the night of June 15-16 were “similar to activity we’ve seen in the past on [other] border disputes”. Several recent steps taken by the Chinese in places including Hong Kong and India “have been not really constructive”, the US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell said.

09:09 (IST)20 Jun 2020
PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched yet another attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Sino-Indian border row. He tweeted: "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?"

09:07 (IST)20 Jun 2020
China claims all of Galwan

Tensions between India and China showed no signs of ending after Beijing on Friday said the Galwan Valley, that has always been under India’s control, was “located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)”. This claim, made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, had earlier been made only by the spokesperson of the Western theatre command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that neither has anyone intruded into the Indian territory nor has anyone captured any military posts. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates on the India-China border tension.

india china, india china border, india china ladakh, india china border face off, india china face off, india china border face off latest news, india china ladakh latest news, india china latest news, india china border fight, india china news, india china border, india china border today, india china border today news, india china border today latest news, india china border dispute, india china today latest news, india border news Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, on Thursday. (AP)

While addressing top political leaders in his concluding address after a nearly three-hour-long all-party meeting that discussed the situation on the India-China border, PM Modi on Friday said: “Na wahan koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai, na hi hamari koi post kisi doosre ke kabze main hai. Ladakh mein hamaare 20 jaanbaaz shaheed hue, lekin jinhone Bharat mata ki taraf aankh uthakar dekha tha unhe wo sabak sikhakar gaye.”

Following the Prime Minister’s remarks that no one had intruded into Indian territory, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “Then there is no conflict? Why have our brave soldiers been martyred? Why this all-party meeting?”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked: “Has India dropped its claim on the Galwan Valley? If China has not occupied our territory then what are we discussing with China?”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the other hand, tweeted that the Prime Minister had assured all political parties that India was capable of protecting its borders, and that the armed forces had been given the freedom to take necessary steps.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.