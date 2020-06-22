scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 22, 2020
COVID19
Live now

India-China Border News Live Updates: PM Modi cannot allow Beijing to use his words as a vindication of its position, says Manmohan Singh

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Updates: "The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout conmforting but false statements," Manmohan Singh told Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 22, 2020 10:04:51 am
india china, india china border, india china ladakh, india china border face off, pla, indian army, india china border dispute army rajnath singh, india china face off, india china border face off latest news, india china ladakh latest news, india china latest news, india china border fight, india china news, india china border, india china border today, india china border today news, india china border today latest news, india china border dispute, india china today latest news, india border news File photo of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh area. (AP)

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Update: Senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “must always be mindful of the implications of his words” and must not allow China to “use his words as a vindication of their position” on the present standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“This is a moment where we must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat. We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diploamcy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout conmforting but false statements,” the former prime minister said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Russia for a trilateral meeting with China this morning. On Sunday, the minister said that the government has given the forces freedom to “give a befitting reply” Following a review meeting, the top brass were told that the government has faith in their competence to handle any situation, and that military commanders on the ground “are the best judge of the situation”, sources said.

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts the Russia-India-China trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting on June 23 and Singh prepares to attend the Victory Day parade on June 24, Moscow is emerging a key player amid the tension between New Delhi and Beijing. Over the last few weeks, Moscow has been more engaged with New Delhi.

Live Blog

Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi; India says don't want escalation but if China acts, give befitting reply; Rajnath Singh to leave for Moscow for trilateral meet with Beijing. Follow India-China border latest news here

09:56 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Rajnath Singh leaves for Russia

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Moscow for his trilateral meeting with Russia and China, this morning. He tweeted: "Leaving for Moscow on a three-day visit. The visit to Russia will give me an opportunity to hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. I shall also be attending the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow."

09:47 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Moment to stand together, be united in our responses: Manmohan Singh

"This is a moment where we must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat. We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diploamcy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout conmforting but false statements. We call upon the Prime Minister and the Government to rise to the occasion, to ensure justice for Col. B. Santosh Babu and our jawans who have made the ultimate sacrifice and resolutely defended our territory. To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people's faith," Manmohan Singh wrote.

09:40 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Cannot be cowed down by Chinese threats, Centre must prevent further escalation: Manmohan Singh

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh said: "China is brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory such as the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso Lake by committing multiple incursions between April 2020 till date. We cannot and will not be cowed down by threats and intimidation nor permit a compromise with our territorial integrity. The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the Government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further."

09:28 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi on LAC standoff

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the LAC standoff. He said: "PM cannot allow China to use his words as a vindication of its position."

09:20 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Military commanders on ground 'are best judge of situation': Government

The review meeting on Sunday with the top military brass also discussed the existing protocol around the use of firearms and ways to respond in changed situations. “India does not want escalation, but if there is any action from China, the forces have been given the freedom to give a befitting reply,” sources said about the discussions. Sources said the top brass were told that the government has faith in their competence to handle any situation, and that military commanders on the ground “are the best judge of the situation”. The meeting was held between Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Force Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria to discuss the situation in eastern Ladakh and along the entire 3,488-km boundary with China.

09:13 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Before Moscow visit for trilateral talks with Beijing, Rajnath says ready to give ‘befitting reply if China acts’

Ahead of his visit to Russia today for a trilateral meeting with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has given the forces freedom to “give a befitting reply” if there is further escalation from Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Following a review meeting, the top brass were told that the government has faith in their competence to handle any situation, and that military commanders on the ground “are the best judge of the situation”, sources said. Meanwhile, Moscow is emerging a key player amid the tension between New Delhi and Beijing. Over the last few weeks, Moscow has been more engaged with New Delhi. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

india china, india china border, india china ladakh, india china border face off, pla, indian army, india china border dispute army rajnath singh, india china face off, india china border face off latest news, india china ladakh latest news, india china latest news, india china border fight, india china news, india china border, india china border today, india china border today news, india china border today latest news, india china border dispute, india china today latest news, india border news An Indian army officer pays tribute to Colonel B. Santosh Babu during his funeral in Suryapet, about 140 kilometers from Hyderabad. (AP)

Sources told The Indian Express that from the conversation with the wounded soldiers who were brought to the hospital in Leh, it appeared that the Indian soldiers went at the Chinese with everything they had after their Commanding Officer, Col Santosh Babu was attacked.

“They [Indian soldiers] went with full aggression after their Colonel and two others who went ahead were attacked… Then the Indian soldiers launched a full attack. They were saying [to staff at the hospital] that they snatched whatever knives etc., and hit them [Chinese] back hard,” a source said.

The sources told The Indian Express that at least 18 injured soldiers were being treated in Leh, and more than 40 others had been sent to military hospitals elsewhere in the country. The Army has not given the numbers of soldiers who sustained injuries in the clash.

The Indian soldiers fought back valiantly, and inflicted several casualties on the Chinese. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on June 17 that “Desh ko iss baat ka garv hoga ki hamaare sainik maarte maarte mare hain (The nation would be proud that our soldiers have died fighting).”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.