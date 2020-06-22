India-China Border News Live Updates: PM Modi cannot allow Beijing to use his words as a vindication of its position, says Manmohan Singh

File photo of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh area. (AP) File photo of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh area. (AP)

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Update: Senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “must always be mindful of the implications of his words” and must not allow China to “use his words as a vindication of their position” on the present standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“This is a moment where we must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat. We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diploamcy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout conmforting but false statements,” the former prime minister said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Russia for a trilateral meeting with China this morning. On Sunday, the minister said that the government has given the forces freedom to “give a befitting reply” Following a review meeting, the top brass were told that the government has faith in their competence to handle any situation, and that military commanders on the ground “are the best judge of the situation”, sources said.

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts the Russia-India-China trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting on June 23 and Singh prepares to attend the Victory Day parade on June 24, Moscow is emerging a key player amid the tension between New Delhi and Beijing. Over the last few weeks, Moscow has been more engaged with New Delhi.