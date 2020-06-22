India-China Border News Live Updates: PM Modi cannot allow Beijing to use his words as a vindication of its position, says Manmohan Singh

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Update: Senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “must always be mindful of the implications of his words” and must not allow China to “use his words as a vindication of their position” on the present standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Russia for a trilateral meeting with China this morning. On Sunday, the minister said that the government has given the forces freedom to “give a befitting reply” Following a review meeting, the top brass were told that the government has faith in their competence to handle any situation, and that military commanders on the ground “are the best judge of the situation”, sources said.
As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts the Russia-India-China trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting on June 23 and Singh prepares to attend the Victory Day parade on June 24, Moscow is emerging a key player amid the tension between New Delhi and Beijing. Over the last few weeks, Moscow has been more engaged with New Delhi.
"This is a moment where we must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat. We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diploamcy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout conmforting but false statements. We call upon the Prime Minister and the Government to rise to the occasion, to ensure justice for Col. B. Santosh Babu and our jawans who have made the ultimate sacrifice and resolutely defended our territory. To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people's faith," Manmohan Singh wrote.
In his letter to the Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh said: "China is brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory such as the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso Lake by committing multiple incursions between April 2020 till date. We cannot and will not be cowed down by threats and intimidation nor permit a compromise with our territorial integrity. The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the Government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further."
The review meeting on Sunday with the top military brass also discussed the existing protocol around the use of firearms and ways to respond in changed situations. “India does not want escalation, but if there is any action from China, the forces have been given the freedom to give a befitting reply,” sources said about the discussions. Sources said the top brass were told that the government has faith in their competence to handle any situation, and that military commanders on the ground “are the best judge of the situation”. The meeting was held between Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Force Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria to discuss the situation in eastern Ladakh and along the entire 3,488-km boundary with China.
