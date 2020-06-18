India-China Border news Live Updates: China’s claims on Galwan ‘exaggerated and untenable’, says India

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Updates: Taking a strong exception to China claiming sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, India in a statement said that Bejing’s “exaggerated and untenable claims are contrary” to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides. “Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding,” the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Earlier, during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Beijing had taken “pre-meditated and planned action” that was “directly responsible” for the violence and casualties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said India wants peace but “will give a befitting reply” if provoked. Meanwhile, the Major General-level talks between India and China ended on an inconclusive note on Wednesday but the two sides will meet again today.
Twenty Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed Monday night in violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh where disengagement of troops on either side was underway.
Villages close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the confrontation between the Indian and Chinese soldiers took place are “completely cut off from communication”, the Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) told The Indian Express on Wednesday. The authorities “have not been able to reach local councillors there as well,” Gyal P Wangyal said. The LAHDC, Leh, is the key governing body of the Ladakh region. Around 100 families live in Shyok, and about 500 in Durbuk, the councillor said.
“There are civilian populations in Durbuk and Shyok, which are about 120 km short of Galwan. However, there has been no communication with them. These villages also do not have electricity, and depend on solar panels for a couple of hours of light in their homes,” Dorjay said.
In what is seen as one of the strongest statements from New Delhi against Beijing in recent times, the Government Wednesday squarely indicted China, holding it responsible for Monday night’s clashes, and called upon Beijing to “re-assess” and take “corrective” action. It has criticised Beijing in the most direct manner especially since 1993 when the first bilateral agreement for maintaining peace and tranquility was signed.
Beijing, too, hardened its position Wednesday. “We urge the Indian side to conduct a thorough investigation, hold the violators accountable, strictly discipline the frontline troops and immediately stop all provocative acts to ensure such incidents will not occur again. The Indian side must not misjudge the current situation and must not underestimate China’s firm determination to safeguard our territorial sovereignty,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, in its readout of the phone call.
However, the phone call between the Foreign ministers — their first conversation since the border stand-off began in early May, almost 40 days ago — ended with the door to diplomacy left ajar.
