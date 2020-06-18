scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 18, 2020
COVID19
India-China Border news Live Updates: China’s claims on Galwan ‘exaggerated and untenable’, says India

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Updates: Twenty Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed Monday night in violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh where disengagement of troops on either side was underway.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2020 8:56:03 am
India-China Border news Live Updates: An army convoy moves along the Srinagar- Leh highway leading to Ladakh in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Updates: Taking a strong exception to China claiming sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, India in a statement said that Bejing’s “exaggerated and untenable claims are contrary” to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides. “Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding,” the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Earlier, during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Beijing had taken “pre-meditated and planned action” that was “directly responsible” for the violence and casualties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said India wants peace but “will give a befitting reply” if provoked. Meanwhile, the Major General-level talks between India and China ended on an inconclusive note on Wednesday but the two sides will meet again today.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed Monday night in violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh where disengagement of troops on either side was underway.

India-China Border news Live Updates: 20 Indian Armymen were killed fighting back China near LAC; PM Modi said India can give befitting reply; an all-party meeting will be held tomorrow. Follow the latest news

08:56 (IST)18 Jun 2020
Communication with villages close to clash site ‘cut off’, says top Ladakh official

Villages close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the confrontation between the Indian and Chinese soldiers took place are “completely cut off from communication”, the Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) told The Indian Express on Wednesday. The authorities “have not been able to reach local councillors there as well,” Gyal P Wangyal said. The LAHDC, Leh, is the key governing body of the Ladakh region. Around 100 families live in Shyok, and about 500 in Durbuk, the councillor said.

“There are civilian populations in Durbuk and Shyok, which are about 120 km short of Galwan. However, there has been no communication with them. These villages also do not have electricity, and depend on solar panels for a couple of hours of light in their homes,” Dorjay said.

08:47 (IST)18 Jun 2020
Delhi draws hard line for China: ‘impacts ties, take corrective steps’

In what is seen as one of the strongest statements from New Delhi against Beijing in recent times, the Government Wednesday squarely indicted China, holding it responsible for Monday night’s clashes, and called upon Beijing to “re-assess” and take “corrective” action. It has criticised Beijing in the most direct manner especially since 1993 when the first bilateral agreement for maintaining peace and tranquility was signed.

Beijing, too, hardened its position Wednesday. “We urge the Indian side to conduct a thorough investigation, hold the violators accountable, strictly discipline the frontline troops and immediately stop all provocative acts to ensure such incidents will not occur again. The Indian side must not misjudge the current situation and must not underestimate China’s firm determination to safeguard our territorial sovereignty,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, in its readout of the phone call.

However, the phone call between the Foreign ministers — their first conversation since the border stand-off began in early May, almost 40 days ago — ended with the door to diplomacy left ajar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
08:42 (IST)18 Jun 2020
20 Indian Armymen were killed fighting back China near LAC

Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on tensions along the India-China border. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed Monday night in violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh where disengagement of troops on either side was underway. This unprecedented and dangerous turn to the de-escalation efforts on the LAC set the lines working in the two capitals. Follow the latest news 

china border, galwan valley, Pangong Tso, ladakh, china, china lac, india china, china india, china news, india news, border violence, Indian army, PLA Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. (Reuters)

In the worst flare-up on the Line of Actual Control in more than five decades, 20 Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed Monday night in violent clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh where disengagement of troops on either side was underway. The Army said there were casualties on both sides. Beijing was silent on PLA losses.

The Monday night incident, according to officers, took place in the area between the LAC and junction of Galwan and Shyok rivers to the west. Talks between the two sides on disengagement in the Galwan valley area were held at Patrolling Point (PP) 14 which lies close to where the LAC crosses the Galwan river.

Officers said that, as part of de-escalation, the two sides had agreed to create a ‘buffer zone’ – a no-man’s land – between the LAC and the junction of Galwan and Shyok rivers. The Indian side was supposed to stay to the west of the river junction and the Chinese to the east of the LAC — to prevent faceoffs.

An argument, officers said, started over the position of Chinese soldiers who had started erecting a new post on the southern bank of Galwan river in this ‘buffer zone’. When the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar and his troops insisted that the Chinese remove the post, the situation quickly escalated, leading to physical violence. The Chinese side, officers said, used sticks, clubs, bats, bamboos with nails during the fight and the Indian side too retaliated.

