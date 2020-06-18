India-China Border news Live Updates: China’s claims on Galwan ‘exaggerated and untenable’, says India

An army convoy moves along the Srinagar- Leh highway leading to Ladakh in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) An army convoy moves along the Srinagar- Leh highway leading to Ladakh in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

India-China Border Face-off Latest News Live Updates: Taking a strong exception to China claiming sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, India in a statement said that Bejing’s “exaggerated and untenable claims are contrary” to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides. “Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding,” the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Earlier, during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Beijing had taken “pre-meditated and planned action” that was “directly responsible” for the violence and casualties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said India wants peace but “will give a befitting reply” if provoked. Meanwhile, the Major General-level talks between India and China ended on an inconclusive note on Wednesday but the two sides will meet again today.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed Monday night in violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh where disengagement of troops on either side was underway.