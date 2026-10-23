China breaking patrol patterns leads to face-off: Centre on ITBP chief’s remark

"The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas for better border management," ITBP Director General said.

Written by: Divya A
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 06:41 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a MEA press conference, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a MEA press conference, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Friday, responding to comments by ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor on the situation along the India-China border, referred questions on the specifics to the Ministry of Defence.

“As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns. Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control,” the MEA said.

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“The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas for better border management,” it added.

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“I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations,” the ministry said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

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