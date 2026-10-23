China breaking patrol patterns leads to face-off: Centre on ITBP chief’s remark

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Friday, responding to comments by ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor on the situation along the India-China border, referred questions on the specifics to the Ministry of Defence.

“As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns. Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control,” the MEA said.

“The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas for better border management,” it added.