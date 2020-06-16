Not aware of violent border faceoff with Indian Army: Chinese foreign ministry

A file photo of members of the People’s Liberation Army honor guards. (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg) A file photo of members of the People’s Liberation Army honor guards. (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday he was not aware of any incident on the border with India after the Indian army said one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a “violent faceoff” there.

The Indian army said on Tuesday senior military officials from both sides were meeting to calm the situation.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night (Monday night) with casualties on both sides,” Army said in an official statement.

“The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” it added. The statement also said that “senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation”.

The two sides have been locked in a standoff in the western Himalayas for weeks.

