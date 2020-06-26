On return from Ladakh, Army Chief briefs Defence Minister about on-ground situation

General MM Naravane on his visit to the forward areas in Eastern Ladakh, Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/@adgpi) General MM Naravane on his visit to the forward areas in Eastern Ladakh, Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/@adgpi)

Army Chief General MM Naravane has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the ground situation in eastern Ladakh. Follow India-China border dispute LIVE updates

Singh on Thursday returned from Russia where he had gone to attend the Victory Day celebrations. Naravane also came back to Delhi on Thursday from Ladakh, where he was briefed in detailed about the situation on the ground, and also visited some of the forward areas and presented commendation cards to several troops who were involved in clashes with the Chinese in Pangong Tso and in Galwan Valley.

Singh is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day and brief him about the situation.

Before leaving for Russia, Singh had on Sunday held a detailed meeting with the military top brass, which included Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Force Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. At the meeting, it had been discussed giving the Army commanders on ground a free hand to deal with the situation.

Singh has been holding continuous briefings with the military leadership since the standoff began in early May, especially after June 15 when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.

Corps Commanders of Indian and Chinese Army had met for a second round of talks on June 22, to discuss the roadmap for de-escalation. Ground commanders at the level of Major General, Brigadier and Colonel from both sides will meet and discuss disengagement at the location level. However, since the June 15 clashes there is a trust deficit on both sides at the moment, and Indian forces are prepared for the longhaul till a resolution is achieved.

