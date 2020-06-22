Week after violent clash in Galwan, India and China Corps Commanders meet again

In their first meeting, the Corps Commanders had agreed that junior commanders would discuss the on-ground situation to disengage as the standoff had already been going on for a month. In their first meeting, the Corps Commanders had agreed that junior commanders would discuss the on-ground situation to disengage as the standoff had already been going on for a month.

The second round of meeting between Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies is underway at the Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting point in eastern Ladakh. The first meeting between Lt General Harinder Singh, Commander of the XIV Corps with his Chinese counterpart Maj General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region, had taken place on June 6 at the same place. The meeting, which had lasted for over six hours, was held to discuss the roadmap for disengagement.

Monday’s meeting is taking place a week after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Galwan valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. China, too, the Indian Army had said, suffered fatal casualties in the violent face-off that took place near Patrol Point 14 on June 15, escalating the tensions between both the nations. Follow India-China border dispute LIVE updates

In their first meeting, the Corps Commanders had agreed that junior commanders would discuss the on-ground situation to disengage as the standoff had already been going on for a month.

Since then, several rounds of meetings had taken place on ground, including at PP14, and Army Chief General M M Naravane had stated on June 13 that there had been some disengagement at Galwan valley.

There had been continued discussions at the Colonel-, Brigadier- and Major General-levels between June 6 and June 15, when the violent clashes took place over a tent put up by the Chinese across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Sources have said that after both sides agreed, China had removed the tent, only to erect it again — and Col B Santosh Babu, along with some of his troops had gone to discuss the matter on June 15 with the Chinese officer. However, the discussion ended in a fight, and the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

It was only after three days that 10 Indian soldiers, including four officers, returned from Chinese custody on Thursday evening, after multiple rounds of Major General-level discussions.

China has been demanding a second meeting between the Corps Commanders for some time, but India was waiting for action on the agreements reached in the June 6 meeting. India wanted disengagement on Patrol Points 14, 15, and 17A before another meeting of the senior commanders.

