Saturday, September 05, 2020
Rajnath tells China minister aggressive behaviour by PLA is in violation of bilateral agreement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe met in Moscow on Friday for 2 hours and 20 minutes to discuss the India-China border dispute.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2020 12:27:24 pm
rajnath singh, rajnath singh moscow meeting, rajnath singh india china, india china border news, india china border tension, india china warDefence Minister Rajnath Singh meets his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, in Moscow on Friday. (Source: Express photo)

The aggressive behaviour of Chinese troops and their attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are in violation of the bilateral agreements between India and China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow on Friday. The two met for 2 hours and 20 minutes on the sidelines of a gathering of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Singh also “categorically conveyed India’s position on the developments along the LAC, including in the Galwan valley in the Western Sector of the India-China Border Areasin the last few months”, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry.

