Rajnath tells China minister aggressive behaviour by PLA is in violation of bilateral agreement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, in Moscow on Friday. (Source: Express photo)

The aggressive behaviour of Chinese troops and their attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are in violation of the bilateral agreements between India and China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow on Friday. The two met for 2 hours and 20 minutes on the sidelines of a gathering of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Singh also “categorically conveyed India’s position on the developments along the LAC, including in the Galwan valley in the Western Sector of the India-China Border Areasin the last few months”, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd