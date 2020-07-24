One man’s vision can’t be substitute for national vision: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said India should deal with China from a position of strength, and should have an international vision to “take on” the neighbouring country. Rahul said India should deal with China from a position of strength, and should have an international vision to “take on” the neighbouring country.

Continuing his criticism of Narendra Modi over the LAC standoff with Chinese troops, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Prime Minister of remaining busy building his own image and argued that one man’s vision cannot be substitute for a national vision.

Rahul said India should deal with China from a position of strength, and should have an international vision to “take on” the neighbouring country.

“PM is 100% focused on building his own image. India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision,” the former Congress chief tweeted and released a third short video on the standoff.

Rahul said: “Psychologically you have to deal with the Chinese from a position of strength…. (Then) you can work with them, get what you need, and it can be actually done. But if they sense weakness, then you (have) had it. The first thing is, you are not going to take on China without a vision. And by that I don’t mean a national vision. I mean an international vision.”

Calling China’s Belt and Road Initiative an attempt to change the nature of the planet, he said: “India has to have a global vision. India now has to become an idea, and it has to become a global idea. The thing that is going to protect India is thinking big. Of course, we have this border issue and we have to resolve this border issue. But we have to change our approach; we have to change how we think.”

Rahul said India is losing a huge opportunity “because we are not thinking long-term…we are not thinking big and because we are disturbing our internal balance.”

“We are fighting amongst each other. Look at (Indian) politics — all day long, (an) Indian is fighting (an) Indian. And it is because there is no clear-cut vision going forward,” he said.

Addressing the media, Congress leader Ajay Maken said Chinese troops are not withdrawing from “depth areas” as agreed between the two sides and asked why the government is silent. He said: “Winter is approaching. The Chinese PLA is not moving back as per the reported agreements among the corps commanders. Is the government aware of 40,000 PLA troops still not going back from our territory…. What is the plan of action now?”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd