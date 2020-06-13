India-China border: Differences will be settled through dialogue, says Army Chief

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that he’s hopeful that “through the continued dialogue, all perceived differences will be set to rest”. (File Photo) Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that he’s hopeful that “through the continued dialogue, all perceived differences will be set to rest”. (File Photo)

A week after Indian and Chinese army commanders sat across the table for more than three hours to find ways to resolve the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said he was hopeful that “through the continued dialogue, all perceived differences will be set to rest,” news agency ANI reported.

Naravane emphasised that the situation along the border with China was under control. “I would like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We’re having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks,” he added.

“As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we’re having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest. Everything is under control,” the Army Chief added.

The Indian Express reported Thursday that India and China had moved troops forward from their usual positions across the entire length of the Sino-Indian boundary at the height of the faceoff in May. Army sources said the troop movement, not similar to the deployment in eastern Ladakh, took place in the depth areas of all three sectors — western, middle and eastern – of the 3,488-km boundary that India shares with China.

On June 6, Lt General Harinder Singh, XIV Corps Commander, led the Indian delegation to the Chinese border meeting point at Moldo near Chushul. The Chinese army team was led by Maj General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military District, which is responsible for the border with Ladakh.

Ahead of the June 6 meeting of the army commanders, Indian and Chinese ambassadors joined a video call between diplomats of their border working mechanism to underline that “the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion” and “not allow them to become disputes”.

