India-China border dispute: Govt must come clean and tell exactly what’s happening, says Rahul Gandhi

The Government’s silence about the border situation with China is fueling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis. GOI must come clean and tell India exactly what’s happening. #ChinaIndiaFaceoff — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2020

Indian and Chinese troops have been involved in a face-for over three weeks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC.) Several areas along the LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, in a clear signal of escalating tension and hardening of respective positions by the two sides.

India has said that the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and has strongly refuted Beijing’s contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.

As Delhi and Beijing turn to their working mechanism at the level of diplomats to reduce military tensions along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, there’s evidence of the Chinese having deployed towed artillery and mechanised elements on their side of the LAC opposite the Galwan valley.

Highly placed sources told The Indian Express that a detailed analysis of satellite images has shown extensive deployment of towed artillery and mechanised elements on the Chinese side, bringing Indian deployments within striking distance.

