As Chinese troops start moving back, Congress seeks apology from PM Modi

Congress leader Pawan Khera said PM Modi should apologise to the country and admit that he ‘went wrong’. Congress leader Pawan Khera said PM Modi should apologise to the country and admit that he ‘went wrong’.

Amid reports that the Indian and Chinese troops have started moving back at PP14 in Galwan area in first signs of disengagement between the two sides, the Congress on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the country for his earlier statement that neither has anyone intruded into the Indian territory nor has anyone captured any military posts.

The Congress also said that either the Prime Minister or the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should brief the nation about the ground situation in Ladakh now.

“Our brave Army has been trying to push the Chinese PLA back and we are very happy to see these reports that we have succeeded. We are proud of our Army. We never had any doubt about the ability of our Army to do that. They have done that in the past… whether it was Pakistan or China.. our Army does not need anybody’s certificate,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters.

He then referred to the Prime Minister’s statement after the all-party meeting last month and said that the “statement, unfortunately, within a matter of two hours, was used by the Chinese government as a clean chit by the Indian Prime Minister”.

“In the same breath, the statement by the Chinese government also said that the Galwan Valley was theirs. It belonged to them. That is unfortunate that somebody as tall in stature as the Prime Minister uttered those words which immediately got lapped up by China and used as a clean chit. The entire world was watching.”

“The Prime Minister should today use this opportunity… to come out and address the nation, take the country into confidence, apologise to the country… say that, yes, I went wrong. I misled you or maybe he wants to use some other words that I was incorrect in my assessment…” he said.

Khera said that the Prime Minister should tell the nation that “the Chinese have withdrawn by ‘X’ kilometres” and clarify “how much of our territory is still under their occupation”.

“All the six, seven points that we have been reading about… he (the Prime Minister) should come and take the country into confidence and clarify not just his past statement which was unfortunate, but also how much of our territory is still under their occupation, how far had they come in and now how much have they withdrawn…” He said either the Prime Minister or the Defence Minister should tell the country: “What is the situation on the Ladakh border.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd