India, China attend BRICS meet hosted by Russia

File Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for their talks on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, November 13, 2019. (AP/File) File Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for their talks on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, November 13, 2019. (AP/File)

India on Friday joined representatives from the BRICS grouping, which includes China, for a virtual meeting hosted by Russia. This is the second time in two weeks that Russia has hosted a meeting attended by both Indian and Chinese officials amid the stand-off at the Line of Actual Control.

The video-conference was attended by Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Bhattacharyya. “Honoured to join cohort of #BRICS Sherpas for VC meeting. Discussed tremendous potential of organization, progress on projects, new ideas to deal with situation and enjoyed warmth within Sherpa group,” Bhattacharyya tweeted.

The BRICS grouping is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

On June 23, Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov hosted a meeting attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. With Wang watching via video link, Jaishankar had said the “leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way” and that the “challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd