India-China border row: Rajnath Singh holds review meeting with military top brass

As meetings on the ground continue in efforts to resolve the border dispute between India and China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held another review meeting with the military top brass in New Delhi.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Force head Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria briefed the Defence Minister about the situation on the ground. The meeting lasted an hour.

In eastern Ladakh, meanwhile, Division Commanders of India and China held a meeting Friday. This is the second round of meeting this week—the two had also met on Wednesday— as part of the ongoing ground-level discussions.

On June 6, Corps Commanders of Indian and Chinese Army held a rare and marathon meeting, which had lasted for over six hours. During the meeting, XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District Commander Major General Liu Lin had agreed to resolve the matter on the ground.

It was also decided that division, brigade and battalion-level commanders will continue to hold talks at the local level to iron out friction points.

For over a month now, Indian and Chinese troops have been involved in a face-off with each other at several points in Galwan Valley, Hot Springs region and the north bank of Pangong Tso. India has been demanding that Chinese troops move back to their April positions, and also that China reduce their in-depth deployment, which includes fighter bombers, air defence radars, jammers etc.

India has also increased its deployment, with around 10,000 reserve troops, to mirror the Chinese strength.

The two armies have also moved forward their troops in other sectors of the nearly 3500-km boundary from Ladakh till Arunachal Pradesh. The forward deployment in other sectors, however, is still much behind the LAC.

