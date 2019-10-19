India, China committed to combating terrorism in all its forms: Chinese Ambassador to India

A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded their informal summit, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said India and China are committed to fighting terrorism in all forms and that both the sides call upon countries across the globe to strengthen international cooperation in fighting terrorism. While speaking with news agency ANI, Weidong said, “India and China are committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and call on all countries to strengthen international cooperation in fighting terrorism.”

Advertising

He said that China believes that the two countries should correctly view their differences, and never let these differences negatively affect the overall effort of bilateral cooperation. Echoing similar vibes with which the Modi-XI informal summit ended on October 12, Weidong added, “China and India should have timely strategic communication on major issues, respect each other’s core interests, gradually seek mutual understanding and constantly diffuse differences.”

Weidong added that Indian side also agreed the two sides should “take account of each other’s major concerns, properly manage, control and address differences, prevent differences from evolving into disputes, develop a closer partnership and usher in a new era of India-China relations”.

The Modi-Xi summit last week had ended with the aim of a “new beginning” for cooperation between the two countries. Modi, who held talks with Xi at Taj Fisherman’s Cove in Kovalam, said the leaders have decided to “manage their differences prudently” and “will not let them become disputes”.

Advertising

Weidong said both China and India are major countries with important influence in the region. “The two leaders (Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi) had an in-depth communication on regional situation,” he said, adding that China sincerely looks forward to good relations between China-India, China -Pakistan as well as India-Pakistan. “We hope to see countries in the region join hands in promoting regional peace, stability and realising development and prosperity,” he said.

He also observed that both PM Modi and Xi exchanged views on pending issues including the boundary question. “The two leaders reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to peace and tranquillity in border areas and agreed to have more confidence-building measures. The two sides also exchanged views on raising the level of military and security exchanges and cooperation, and decided to put military-to-military relations on the right track of enhancing mutual trust, dispelling doubts and friendly cooperation,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)