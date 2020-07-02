21 MiG-29 jets to be procured from Russia, HAL to provide 12 Sukhoi aircraft

File: A MiG-29 during an air show near Jalandhar. (Express photo: Sarabjit Singh) File: A MiG-29 during an air show near Jalandhar. (Express photo: Sarabjit Singh)

Amid the ongoing border tensions with China, the Ministry of Defence Thursday approved procurement of a number of frontline fighter jets, missile systems and other platforms at a cost of Rs 38,900 crore, to bolster the combat capability of the Armed Forces.

According to news agency PTI, government officials said 21 MiG-29 fighter jets are being bought from Russia, while 12 Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft will be procured from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The ministry has also approved a separate proposal to upgrade existing 59 MiG-29 aircraft.

“Addressing the long-felt need of the Indian Air Force to increase its fighter squadrons, the DAC also approved the proposal for procurement of 21 MIG-29 along with upgradation of existing 59 Mig-29 aircraft and procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft. While the MIG 29 procurement and upgradation from Russia is estimated to cost Rs 7,418 Cr, the Su-30 MKI will be procured from HAL at an estimated cost of Rs 10,730 Cr,” a statement by the ministry said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The ministry has also approved procurement of long-range land-attack cruise missile systems with a range of 1,000 km and Astra Missiles for the Navy and Air Force. Defence ministry officials said that the cost of these design and development proposals are in the range of Rs 20,400 crore.

“While acquisition of Pinaka missile systems will enable raising additional regiments over and above the ones already inducted, addition of long-range land attack missile systems having a firing range of 1000km to the existing arsenal will bolster the attack capabilities of the Navy and the Air Force,” a defence ministry official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Similarly induction of Astra Missiles having beyond visual range capability will serve as a force multiplier and immensely add to the strike capability of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force,” he added.

The move comes against the backdrop of the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh. Tensions had escalated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Indian Army had said there were casualties on both sides. However, Beijing has been silent on PLA losses.

Earlier this week, India banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, UC Browser, SHAREit and WeChat, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd