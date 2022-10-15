India, China agree to resolve remaining LAC issues soon

A month after the disengagement at the Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15), India and China held their 25th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Friday.

An official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said: “The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. Recalling the developments since the last meeting of WMCC in May 2022, they welcomed the disengagement in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) that was carried out in a phased, coordinated and verified manner between 8-12 September 2022…”

It said the two sides agreed to continue discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest so as to create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.