India chastises Pak for ‘irresponsible remarks’ on Kashmir, says ‘behave like normal neighbour’

Condemning the recent remarks made by Pakistani leadership on India’s internal matters, the Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said ‘the provocative statements include call for jihad and inciting violence in India’.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar was referring to remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as by some ministers in his cabinet after India’s decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories. “These are very irresponsible statements. It’s time for Pakistan to behave like a normal neighbour,” said Kumar to mediapersons.

Khan has been consistently attacking India on its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir in the last three weeks. On Monday, Khan said he will raise the issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly. India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorists while maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.